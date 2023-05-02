Watch CBS News
Local News

The Cambridge Matignon School to close at end of school year

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WBZ Evening News Update For May 2, 2023
WBZ Evening News Update For May 2, 2023 02:08

CAMBRIDGE - The Cambridge Matignon School will close at the end of the school year.

In a letter to the school community, board of trustees President Marc-Anthony Hourihan cited "insurmountable financial pressures" at the private Catholic high school. "Although we continue to boast an extensive international student program, strong pipeline to top-tier colleges and universities as well as an immensely experienced and educated faculty, we unfortunately are not immune from the financial challenges that go with continuing this expectation of greatness," he added.

The school said it will help students with the transition process.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 5:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.