The Cambridge Matignon School to close at end of school year

CAMBRIDGE - The Cambridge Matignon School will close at the end of the school year.

In a letter to the school community, board of trustees President Marc-Anthony Hourihan cited "insurmountable financial pressures" at the private Catholic high school. "Although we continue to boast an extensive international student program, strong pipeline to top-tier colleges and universities as well as an immensely experienced and educated faculty, we unfortunately are not immune from the financial challenges that go with continuing this expectation of greatness," he added.

The school said it will help students with the transition process.