St. Joseph High School in Brighton will close at end of the year

BRIGHTON - St. Joseph Preparatory High School in Brighton will close permanently at the end of the school year.

In a letter addressed to the St. Joseph community, the board of trustees said insurmountable financial pressures led to the decision to close the school.

"While the strength of our academic program, the caliber of our faculty and staff, and the vibrancy of our community life are beyond question, unfortunately, this does not make SJP immune from the financial challenges that come with a commitment to ensuring an exceptional and accessible education," the board said in the letter.

About 250 students and more than 40 staff are impacted by the closure of the 137-year-old-school.