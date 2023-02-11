Watch CBS News
Local News

St. Joseph High School in Brighton will close at end of the year

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BRIGHTON - St. Joseph Preparatory High School in Brighton will close permanently at the end of the school year.

In a letter addressed to the St. Joseph community, the board of trustees said insurmountable financial pressures led to the decision to close the school.

"While the strength of our academic program, the caliber of our faculty and staff, and the vibrancy of our community life are beyond question, unfortunately, this does not make SJP immune from the financial challenges that come with a commitment to ensuring an exceptional and accessible education," the board said in the letter.

About 250 students and more than 40 staff are impacted by the closure of the 137-year-old-school.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 5:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.