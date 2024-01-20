Card skimmer found at Star Market by Prudential Center in Boston

BOSTON - A card skimmer was found at the Star Market by the Prudential Center in Boston.

The supermarket is located on Huntington Avenue.

"Our staff has contacted law enforcement and is working in coordination with them on this situation," Star Market said in a statement to WBZ.

This is not the first card skimmer that has been found at a supermarket in Massachusetts. Six credit card skimmers were found at Roche Bros. stores in December of 2023.

