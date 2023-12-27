Credit card skimmers found at 4 more Massachusetts supermarkets, Roche Bros says

NEEDHAM - Days after announcing that two credit card skimmers were found at its Sudbury Farms supermarket in Sudbury, Roche Bros. says the devices have been discovered at self-checkout lanes in four more stores.

The additional skimmers were found upon "deeper inspection" of registers at all stores. The new affected locations are Sudbury Farms in Needham, Brothers Marketplace in Weston, Roche Bros. Supermarket in Wellesley and Roche Bros. Supermarket in Natick.

Roche Bros. says customers who used the self-checkout in those stores on or before Christmas Eve may have been affected. So far, there have not been any reports of customer data being compromised.

Just last month, credit card skimming devices were found at five Market Basket stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Police explained to WBZ-TV that skimmers jam chip readers and force customers to swipe their cards. The information on the magnetic strip on the cards can then be sold on the black market to make duplicates.

"Check the top of the machine itself, give it a tug, and if there's an actual skimming device on there, it will actually pop off. They're not that well secure," Concord, New Hampshire Deputy Police Chief John Thomas told WBZ-TV in the Market Basket incident.