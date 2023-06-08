Car insurance is getting expensive. Here's how you can save some money
BOSTON - Car insurance is getting more expensive across America. Here are a few things you can do to save some money.
Kevin Amezaga says his 2019 Audi is becoming hard afford because of the insurance.
"I'm paying $351 a month, which is more than I pay for my car," he said.
Amezaga lives in Florida, which is seeing the largest increase in the country, up more than $420 this year on average which comes out to about $3,200 annually.
Nationwide, drivers are feeling the pinch. According to Bankrate, annual premiums have increased about $243 to more than $2,000 a year.
Bankrate's research did find a bit of good news for drivers in Massachusetts. The average annual premium is about $1,262 which is about 37% lower than the national average.
Bankrate's Mark Hamrick says auto insurance is highly competitive and cheaper rates can often be found with a little research.
Sometimes bundling car and home insurance together can lead to a better rate. People who work from home may qualify for a low-mileage discount and car owners might consider cutting back on parts of their coverage.
"Do you need, for example, to have the cost of a car rental covered? Do you want to have towing insurance," Hamrick asked.
There are several unique discount programs available, so it's always worth a call to your insurance agent to make sure you are getting the best deal.
For more information about Bankrate's research, click here.
