Car insurance is getting expensive. Here's how you can save some money

Car insurance is getting expensive. Here's how you can save some money

Car insurance is getting expensive. Here's how you can save some money

BOSTON - Car insurance is getting more expensive across America. Here are a few things you can do to save some money.

Kevin Amezaga says his 2019 Audi is becoming hard afford because of the insurance.

"I'm paying $351 a month, which is more than I pay for my car," he said.

Amezaga lives in Florida, which is seeing the largest increase in the country, up more than $420 this year on average which comes out to about $3,200 annually.

Nationwide, drivers are feeling the pinch. According to Bankrate, annual premiums have increased about $243 to more than $2,000 a year.

Bankrate's research did find a bit of good news for drivers in Massachusetts. The average annual premium is about $1,262 which is about 37% lower than the national average.

Bankrate's Mark Hamrick says auto insurance is highly competitive and cheaper rates can often be found with a little research.

Sometimes bundling car and home insurance together can lead to a better rate. People who work from home may qualify for a low-mileage discount and car owners might consider cutting back on parts of their coverage.

"Do you need, for example, to have the cost of a car rental covered? Do you want to have towing insurance," Hamrick asked.

There are several unique discount programs available, so it's always worth a call to your insurance agent to make sure you are getting the best deal.

For more information about Bankrate's research, click here.