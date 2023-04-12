Watch CBS News
Local News

Construction on Sagamore Bridge expected to be complete by Memorial Day weekend

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CAPE COD - Work on the Sagamore Bridge should be complete before Memorial Day Weekend, the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday.

The first phase of the project, repairs on the west side of the bridge, have been completed, and the second phase, repairs to the middle of the bridge, are underway. The final phase, repairs to the east side of the bridge and sidewalk, will close the bridge to pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

All restrictions are expected to be lifted before Memorial Day weekend when traffic typically picks up as people head to the Cape to enjoy the warm weather.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 12, 2023 / 7:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.