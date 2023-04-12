Construction on Sagamore Bridge expected to be complete by Memorial Day weekend

CAPE COD - Work on the Sagamore Bridge should be complete before Memorial Day Weekend, the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce said Wednesday.

The first phase of the project, repairs on the west side of the bridge, have been completed, and the second phase, repairs to the middle of the bridge, are underway. The final phase, repairs to the east side of the bridge and sidewalk, will close the bridge to pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

All restrictions are expected to be lifted before Memorial Day weekend when traffic typically picks up as people head to the Cape to enjoy the warm weather.