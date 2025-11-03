Canton Police Sgt. Sean Goode, who testified in Karen Read trial, placed on leave

The Canton Police Department confirmed that Sgt. Sean Goode, a veteran officer who was working the night of John O'Keefe's death and testified during the first Karen Read trial, has been placed on administrative leave while the department investigates allegations of misconduct.

In a statement released by the Town of Canton and interim Canton Police Chief Joseph Perkins, town officials said that they were notified on Friday about alleged misconduct by Goode.

The town said that the alleged misconduct was discovered "during an investigation into a former member of a different law enforcement agency." No additional details were provided about what Goode is accused of or how the accusations were discovered.

Canton police officer on leave

After learning of the allegations, the town asked an independent investigator to look into the matter.

Goode will remain on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the internal affairs investigation.

"The Town of Canton and the Canton Police Department take this matter very seriously. As this is an active and ongoing administrative investigation, no additional information is available for release at this time," the statement said.

It is not known if Goode's leave has any connection to Read's case.

Read was arrested in 2022 and charged in the death of O'Keefe, who was found dead in the snow outside of a Canton home. Read and O'Keefe were dating at the time, and police accused her of hitting him with her SUV after a night of heavy drinking.

Read stood trial in 2024, but a hung jury led to a mistrial. A year later, a jury acquitted her of the most serious charges. Read was found guilty only of operating under the influence and was sentenced to a year probation.

Sergeant Sean Goode, of the Canton Police Department, gives testimony at the murder trial of Karen Read at Dedham Superior Court on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool

Who is Sean Goode?

Goode has been a member of the Canton Police Department for over 18 years.

Goode was working the night of O'Keefe's death and testified during Read's first trial. He was on the witness list for the second trial, but was not called to the stand.

While Goode was on the witness stand, prosecutors played a 911 call from the morning of O'Keefe's death.

Karen Read investigation

The Canton Police Department and Massachusetts State Police have faced heavy scrutiny for their handling of Read's case.

Read accuses several law enforcement agencies, including the Canton Police Department, of trying to frame her for the death of O'Keefe, who was a Boston police officer.

Several Massachusetts State Police troopers have been punished for their conduct in the case, including lead investigator Michael Proctor, who was fired. Canton police officer Kevin Albert, whose brother owned the home where O'Keefe's body was found, was suspended without pay for three eight-hour shifts following an internal investigation in 2024.

In April 2025, the Town of Canton released findings of an independent audit into its police force and investigations. The audit found inadequacies in the department's investigations in general, as well as the investigation into O'Keefe's death.