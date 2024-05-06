Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial testimony Day 5

DEDHAM – Testimony is underway for a second week in the Massachusetts murder trial of Karen Read, who is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend in 2022.

Read is charged with killing Boston police officer John O'Keefe, whose body was found outside a Canton home during a snowstorm.

The trial is taking place inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Who is Karen Read?

Read, a 45-year-old woman from Massachusetts, was dating O'Keefe at the time of his death in 2022. Prosecutors say Read hit O'Keefe with her SUV and left him to die in the snow.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, leaving the scene of personal injury and death, and manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol

Read has pleaded not guilty and her attorneys say she is being framed as part of an elaborate coverup involving law enforcement.

"Unique" crime scene

Canton Police Lt. Paul Gallagher testified Monday about what he called a "unique" crime scene due to the falling snow.

Gallagher said he saw footprints in the snow around where O'Keefe's body was found, but did not see any others in the lawn of the home.

According to Gallagher, police opted to use a leaf blower to process the scene. He said detectives discovered a broken cocktail glass and blood in the snow.

Defense argues prior witness committed perjury

Canton firefighter-paramedic Katie McLaughlin testified over the course of two days last week. She said she heard Read repeatedly say "I hit him" outside Brian Albert's home in Canton where O'Keefe was found in the snow. The defense focused on McLaughlin's relationship with Albert's daughter, Caitlin.

Brian Albert is a Boston police officer.

McLaughlin said she went to high school with Caitlin Albert, but considers her an acquaintance more than a friend. Defense attorney Alan Jackson showed McLaughlin pictures that he said showed her and Albert together on group beach trips.

Debate about the witness continued on Monday before the jury was inside the courtroom. Defense attorney David Yannetti said Read's team received a "deluge" of photographs over the weekend showing McLaughlin and Caitlin Albert together after high school. He argued the photos show they are friends.

"It's very clear that Katie McLaughlin perjured herself," Yannetti said. "My strong belief is that we need to determine this today, and the reason is that Caitlin Albert is coming up as a witness for the Commonwealth."

Judge Beverly Cannone said she will take up the issue either Monday or Tuesday before Caitlin Albert takes the stand.

What has happened so far in the Karen Read murder case?

Friday ended the first week of testimony in the trial.

In addition to McLaughlin, several other witnesses earlier in the week also testified that they heard Read say "I hit him." During cross-examination, Read's defense attorneys have tried to show that some of the first responders have given inconsistent statements about what they remember from the day O'Keefe's body was discovered.

After McLaughlin's testimony, jurors went to Albert's home and got a close up look at Read's Lexus SUV.