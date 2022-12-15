Candles sold at HomeGoods recalled because they can burn too hot

More than 30,000 candles are being recalled because they can get too hot.

The Good Matters Three-Wick Candles "can burn at higher than usual temperatures causing the jars to break, posing fire and laceration injury charges," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

The candles made in Vietnam were sold at HomeGoods, Bealls, Gabriel Brothers, Tuesday Morning stores, other retailers and online between December 2021 and August 2022 for about $50.

The recalled 21-ounce tumblers include black, blue, white, yellow and pink colors, and came in scents Leather+Oud, Citrus+Basil, Cypress+Fig, Snowfall, Wild Pine, Hope, Love and Peace.

#Recall: About 30,100 Good Matters Three-Wick Candles. The candles can burn at higher than usual temperatures causing the jars to break, posing fire and laceration injury hazards. Get refund. Full recall notice: https://t.co/slFnIT9K1z pic.twitter.com/VFyOf9jVmg — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 15, 2022

"The firm has received four reports of the candles catching on fire, cracking or breaking apart while in use, resulting in minor property damage and one consumer being burned," the recall notice states.

Anyone who has the recalled candles should stop using them immediately and contact the company for disposal instructions in order to get a full refund.

