I-Team's Call For Action helps man get driver's license back after issue at RMV

BOSTON -- A Woburn teen was unable to work because his driver's license was suspended. A problem at the Registry of Motor Vehicles prevented him from getting it back so he reached out to the I-Team's Call For Action for help.

Last April, Michael Dionne was seriously injured in a freak accident at work when a cart full of cast iron pipe tipped over breaking his left arm and leg.

"I was in a wheelchair for five weeks, I couldn't do anything, I barely could stand up, I couldn't walk, and couldn't do anything," the 18-year-old said.

With his leg and arm in a cast, Michael was temporarily unable to drive. He asked the Registry of Motor Vehicles for a Handicapped placard to help his folks get him to physical therapy.

After five weeks of rehabilitation, doctors at Mass General Brigham said Michael could drive and gave him a letter for the Registry.

He sent the letter in and had a virtual hearing, so he thought he was all set. Michael's parents said they were never told the RMV required a form to be filled out as well.

"We followed all the rules and they still suspended his license," Michael's mother said.

Now unable to drive, Michael who joined the National Guard, said he couldn't get to weekend drills. He filled out the form but was told to wait a month for another hearing, meaning he would miss work.

That's when he reached out to the I-Team's Call for Action. We contacted the RMV, Michael said within a day someone from the Registry called him to say his license was reinstated.

"You helped a lot. They actually realized they had to do something," said Micheal. "Thrilled to have it back, very grateful for that."

The Registry of Motor Vehicles told WBZ-TV it received the completed form and reinstated Michael's license without requiring another hearing.