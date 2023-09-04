Burning Patriots questions: Will Mac Jones have a bounce-back year?

FOXBORO -- Football is a team sport and it takes all 53 players on the roster to enjoy success. We've heard it all before and will hear it all again and again and again.

But come on, we all know that quarterback is the most important position on the field. A team's chances of winning a game, having a successful season, and most importantly, winning a championship, tend to hinge on the shoulders of its quarterback.

There is a lot riding on Mac Jones' shoulders as he heads into his third NFL season. He has to get rid of that sour taste that last season left, and show the Patriots that he should be the guy for the future. New England has to decide whether or not to pick up Jones' fifth-year option after this year, so it's an extremely important season for the soon-to-be 25-year-old. (Mac turns 25 on Tuesday, so Happy early B-day!)

Will he be better than last season? Or will he take a step back and really cast doubt on his future with the team and in the NFL? Our sports team weighs in on how the most important player on the Patriots will fare in 2023.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

He may start out slow, but Mac Jones and this offense will click as the season rolls along. I expect a good bounce-back campaign from the QB in 2023.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

Absolutely. After the disaster that was last year, it's inevitable that Mac Jones gets right again in 2023.

If the O-line gets healthy and he has enough weapons, Jones should be able to be better than his rookie season.

Michael Hurley, WBZ.com Sports

For sure. Mentally he's in a much better place. He'll never be the most physically gifted quarterback, but if the system is functional, he'll be able to operate it. I'd look for him to complete 68 percent of his passes, throwing for more than 4,000 yards with a high-20s touchdown total. After dipping below 85.0 last year, I'd expect his passer rating to be 95.0 or better.

Matthew Geagan, WBZ.com Sports

Mac will have a better year, but only because you can't fall out of a basement window. It will be hard for the Pats QB to go anywhere but up based on last season's output.

That is, unless the offensive line is as putrid as we all fear, and then Jones will be taken down quite a bit throughout the season. But he has a new voice that he trusts on the sideline in Bill O'Brien, and having a real offensive coordinator should get Mac back on track in Year 3 of his NFL career.

There are a lot of "ifs" surrounding the offense as a whole, and the biggest factor is the health and effectiveness of the offensive line. But IF the line can be salvaged, and IF Jones is invested and committed to the offensive system, then Mac Jones and the offense might be fairly decent in 2023.

They won't win many track meets, but the Patriots should be able to take care of the football and move it downfield. Success in the red zone will really help the offense turn things around and, in turn, lead to a much better season out of Mac Jones.

In O'Brien's offense, it shouldn't be hard for Jones to surpass his solid rookie season numbers. Expect a better offense under Billy O and, in turn, a better season from Mac Jones.

