'Extensive' fires force closures at Lynn Woods, Breakheart reservations

LYNN - Multiple brush fires in the area have forced recent closures of both the Lynn Woods Reservation and Breakheart Reservation in Saugus. Both are experiencing levels of "extreme drought" affecting nearly 40% of the state.

"After conferring with both the State Fire Marshal's office and the DCR State Forestry Department, the Lynn Woods Reservation is now closed until further notice due to the extensive fire activity," the Lynn Fire Department said Thursday. "Access to the woods is no longer permitted from any entrance."

MA National Guard in Rockport helping with Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month below and above ground, fueled by dry brush, drought conditions. #wbz pic.twitter.com/A6tIEGaG98 — Christina Hager (@HagerWBZ) August 18, 2022

The department said "there are multiple fires burning at this time throughout the reservation."

"While no structures are threatened, the safety of the public is still paramount," the department said. "Multiple pieces of apparatus are operating along the fire roads and they need to be kept clear."

Flames at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus on Thursday. CBS Boston

Breakheart had to be closed Wednesday afternoon "due to an active wildfire." The Department of Conservation and Recreation said the reservation was open as of Thursday morning, but the agency "is expecting intermittent closures of the reservation throughout the week due to dry conditions and potential fire danger."

DCR staff and State Police will be at the reservation to let people know about any new closures.