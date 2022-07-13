Bruins acquire Pavel Zacha from Devils for Erik Haula

BOSTON -- Just ahead of the start of NHL free agency on Wednesday, the Bruins went out and made a trade. Boston acquired Pavel Zacha from the Devils, sending Erik Haula to New Jersey in the one-for-one swap.

Zacha was the sixth overall pick by New Jersey in 2015, but has never lived up to his high draft spot or matched the stars drafted around him. He racked up a career-best 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) over 70 games in 2021-22, playing mostly as a wing on New Jersey's third line while averaging 16:51 of ice time per game.

In his seven NHL seasons, the 6-foot-3 Zacha has scored 69 goals and dished out 110 assists over 386 games. He's played in just five playoff games, which came in the 2018 first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning, with Zacha recording no goals or assists in those postseason tilts.

Maybe a change of scenery will help the 25-year-old produce a little more on the ice.

Zacha is a center, but mostly played wing for New Jersey last season. He could find himself as a third-line wing in Boston as well, but will likely be bumped up a bit as Brad Marchand starts the season on the shelf.

Zacha is a restricted free agent, so the Bruins will need to sign him to a new deal this summer.

Haula was solid for Boston during the 2021-22 season, exceeding expectations with 44 points in 78 games. Trading away Haula, who was Boston's second-line center, would seemingly indicate that either Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are close to re-signing with the Bruins, as has been heavily rumored for the last few weeks.