Bruce Springsteen announces "Land of Hopes & Dreams" tour with stop at TD Garden in Boston

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are coming to Boston.

The rock icon announced a short U.S. tour on Tuesday. The tour will will include a stop at TD Garden in Boston on May 24, which is the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tour

Springsteen's tour is billed as the "Land of Hopes & Dreams American Tour." Imagery for the tour on Springsteen's website includes the phrase "No Kings."

"We will be rocking your town in celebration, and in defense of America, American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution, and our sacred American Dream," Springsteen said in a video announcing the tour, adding, "Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in is welcome. So come on out and join the united free republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of rocking rebellion."

In October over 100,000 people gathered in Boston for a No Kings rally, one of many similar events that were held around the country to protest against President Trump and his policies. Specifically, organizers said the rallies were held in opposition to the federal immigration crackdown.

Springsteen has been a vocal critic of Mr. Trump, and in January released a new song called "Streets of Minneapolis." The song was written in response to the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, who died after being shot by federal immigration agents. He later surprised music fans with a performance of the song in Minneapolis.

Mr. Trump has in the past responded with criticism of Springsteen as well, calling him "overrated" and a "dried out prune of a rocker."

Springsteen in Boston

Springsteen's tour includes 20 shows. The tour kicks off in Minneapolis on March 31 and ends in Washington, D.C. on May 27.

Tickets for the TD Garden concert go on sale Saturday.

Gillette Stadium was likely not an option for the concert. The home of the New England Patriots and Revolution is serving as host for this summer's FIFA World Cup. Fenway Park in Boston hosts concerts as well, but the Red Sox are scheduled for a home game on the day Springsteen is in Boston.

Springsteen last performed in New England in 2023 when he played two nights at Gillette Stadium.