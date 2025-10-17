"No Kings" rallies planned across Massachusetts Saturday as police say they're ready for crowds

Massachusetts State Police said they're prepared for the large crowds expected at the "No Kings" rallies in Boston and other communities on Saturday.

State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble said the State Police have been working with Boston Police and have a security plan in effect to ensure the rallies remain peaceful.

State Police ready for large crowds

Thousands of people are expected at the rally on Boston Common, along with crowds of counterprotesters.

"I am confident that we will have an appropriate security measure out there to ensure that that is a peaceful thing," said Noble. "I can't speak to any specifics as far as our tactical response capabilities but what I can ensure is that, as we always have, as we have continued to do so here in the Commonwealth, the Mass State Police, Boston Police Department and all the various stakeholders, we have a layered security plan and we will be prepared to deal with whatever that we have to."

Boston parking restrictions

Boston has already announced parking restrictions on Beacon Hill due to the rally. Parking will be restricted on both sides of Beacon Street, from Charles Street to Joy Street, and both sides of Charles Street from Boylston Street to Beacon Street.

What is the "No Kings" protest?

Similar rallies are being held nationwide to protest against President Donald Trump and his policies, in particular federal agents arresting immigrants across the country. Among the groups partnering with No Kings are the ACLU, Veterans for Peace, Planned Parenthood, the National Organization for Women and Greenpeace.

Previous rallies were held nationwide back in June, including here in Boston, which happened to coincide with the city's pride parade. No Kings said the rallies in June totaled millions of people.

Mayor Michelle Wu has been announced as one of the speakers at the Boston rally, with others planned across Massachusetts.