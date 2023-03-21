Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band add second Gillette Stadium show

BOSTON - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have added a second show to their visit to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro this summer.

The band announced Tuesday they'll have an additional show on August 26 "due to overwhelming demand" after the August 24 concert sold out. Tickets for the 26th will go on sale this Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Bruce Springsteen performs at TD Garden on March 20, 2023 in Boston. Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Bruce Springsteen

Springsteen and the E Street Band were in Boston Monday night. They began a long encore at TD Garden with a local favorite, playing a cover of the Boston classic, "Dirty Water" by The Standells.

Bruce Springsteen just broke out a cover of “Dirty Water” with the E Street Band at TD Garden.@BostonDotCom pic.twitter.com/hT0M3UKTMS — Christopher Gavin (@chris_m_gavin) March 21, 2023

Springsteen will be at the White House Tuesday to receive the National Medal of the Arts from President Biden.

This is his first North American tour in seven years.