Boston prowler may have followed woman in Brookline, police say

Man wanted for following woman in Brookline may also be peeping into windows in Boston, police say

Brookline Police think a prowler who was spotted in several backyards in Boston may be the same person who followed a woman while she was walking in Brookline.

The woman told investigators she was walking on Beacon Street on July 13 when she was approached from behind by a man who asked if she was lost. The woman told police the man asked her the same question three times.

The woman told police she was so uncomfortable, she ducked into the vestibule of an apartment building where her friend lives. She then took a photo of the man, who turned away from the camera and left.

Police said the man was following a woman on Beacon Street on July 13 in Brookline, Massachusetts. Brookline Police Department

Peeping incidents in Brighton

This happened in the same area where a man was recently spotted peeping into apartment windows in Brighton, frightening the residents inside. In one incident, the man was seen on surveillance video climbing on a picnic bench to get a better view inside.

Suspect caught on surveillance camera allegedly peering into a woman's apartment in Boston. CBS Boston

Police said the July 13 incident on Beacon Street occurred within hours of a peeping Tom incident nearby.

"Six hours before our incident, there was an incident over the line in Boston near Kilsyth Road where they had a report of a prowler," said Brookline Police Deputy Supt. Paul Campbell. "Certainly two separate incidents but concerning behavior that may be connected."

"I know a lot of people are used to, depending on where they are and lived, having their blinds open at night but I have a tendency to always close them somewhat just because you don't want temptation there," said Brookline resident Mark Apollo.

Police believe they've identified one person in the Boston peeping Tom incident and they're searching for two others. They're asking people who live in the area to remain on alert.