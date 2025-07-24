Video shows men peeping into Boston apartment window, residents say "it's very frightening"

Boston police are searching for a man who has been seen peeping into bedroom and kitchen windows at an apartment building in Brighton. He's one of two men that residents say were captured on a newly installed surveillance camera. One suspect has been identified.

"He stole window screens a few times, cut into them, trying to get a better look into our apartment," said resident Isabela Cheung. She says the men were seen on alternating nights between July 7 and July 16, one of them using a picnic bench to climb onto to get easier access.

"My roommate saw somebody outside of her room just sitting on the picnic bench and didn't think anything of it. Five minutes later he was still there and visibly staring into her room," she said.

Person of interest identified

Before they got the camera there were two actual break-ins through windows, one last October and another last June, and Isabela Cheung was home.

Suspect caught on surveillance camera allegedly peering into a woman's apartment in Boston. CBS Boston

"I'm just afraid, I was home, and I saw him on the cameras," Cheung said. "I crouched down on the floor and called 911 totally afraid, unlike anything I've experienced before."

Boston police say they've caught up with a person of interest who allegedly admitted to trespassing and charges will be sought in Brighton District Court.

Man hiding in bedroom closet

But residents believe it's the other man who also broke into a basement apartment next door the night of the July 4.

A woman who did not want to be identified says she came home to find him in a bedroom. "He was hiding in the closet; he was just crouched in the closet," she said. "I tried to shut the door behind me to keep him in there until police came. I don't know why but my first reaction was to tackle him, but I did." But she says he got away.

The residents have also beefed-up security with signage, window locks, even a lacrosse stick and pepper spray by the bed. Isabela Cheung is frustrated with all they've had to do to make sure they're safe. "It's very frightening. I didn't get much sleep those weeks that was going on, so I am glad it seems to have stopped a little bit," Cheung said.

She says no one has been seen since July 16 but they remain on alert until there's an arrest.