Wild turkey mating season in Brookline leads to warnings about aggressive birds

The police department in Brookline, Massachusetts is putting out a warning for residents that the wild turkeys often seen in town may be aggressive as it's their mating season.

According to the state, wild turkey mating season takes place between March and May.

What to do when approached by turkey

Police are asking residents to maintain a distance from the turkeys and to never feed them, as they can become more aggressive to humans. The state also recommends removing bird feeders from your yard if they're attracting turkeys.

If you are approached by a wild turkey, the state recommends moving aggressively toward them by making loud noises and opening and closing an umbrella at them to make them go away. The state said you can also swat a broom or spray water from a hose at them and make sure to stand your ground.

Brookline known for wild turkeys

Brookline is known for its population of wild turkeys seen on the sidewalk, streets and in the trees. The turkeys are so well-known in Brookline, the town used COVID relief money to install 10 turkey statues throughout town. The statues can be seen in places like Coolidge Corner and Washington Square.

After conservation efforts in the 1970s, the state said there's now between 30,000 and 35,000 wild turkeys in Massachusetts.

Turkey attacks are not rare in Massachusetts. Turkeys attacked and bit a woman in Cambridge, intimated residents in Dedham and a turkey even attacked a parked car in Boston.