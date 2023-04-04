Aggressive turkeys 'intimidating' Dedham residents, police warn

What's up with all the turkeys in Massachusetts?

DEDHAM - Proud turkeys are strutting their stuff in Dedham, and giving residents there a scare in the process.

Dedham police said Tuesday that animal control has received reports of turkeys "following" and "intimidating" people, including a USPS mail carrier.

This is peak breeding season for turkeys, police note, and that has the males acting out.

"The increase in activity is due to male turkeys establishing dominance amongst their [male] peers," police said in a Facebook post. "The increase in intimidation and aggression towards humans is due to turkeys having become habituated around humans - because humans are feeding them - whether intentionally or unintentionally."

Police urge against feeding turkeys or any wild animals. They say loud noises, bright lights and scarecrows can help keep turkeys away from your house.

Wild turkeys disappeared from Massachusetts in the 1800s before a successful restoration efforts in the 1970s that led to the current population of between 30,000 and 40,000 all over the state. Experts tell WBZ-TV that hiding from turkeys in your car or running away will only embolden the birds - it's best to not act afraid of them.