Brockton High WR Cam Monteiro heading to University of Pittsburgh

BROCKTON - The city of champions is bursting with pride for one of their own. Brockton High junior Cam Monteiro has signed his letter of intent, to play wide receiver for the Pitt Panthers at the University of Pittsburgh.

"It's a dream come true. Playing as a kid I always knew I wanted to play at the highest level. Here I am committing to Division 1 college," the 18-year-old said.

It wasn't an easy decision, seeing that the Division 1 offer came alongside 14 others.

"He goes, 'you know what dad? This feels like home. A mix between Boston, Brockton, and Fall River.' He just felt really comfortable. They're right there with a professional team, the coaches are great," said his father, Jose Monteiro.

Brockton High junior Cam Monteiro and his family CBS Boston

Whether on the football field, basketball court, or in life, Cameron's loudest cheerleaders are his five older siblings.

"He doesn't complain. He's so solemn, so humble. He's just a great kid," mom Renee added.

And as he looks ahead to the future, Cam humbly holds on to his roots. He thinks about what this means to kids in Brockton classrooms.

"I'm just doing it for the younger kids. I want to show them like you can stay in Brockton and your dream could come true. You can do it here," he said proudly.

Cam hasn't only been putting in the hours on the field - but in the classroom as well. The junior has enough credits to finish high school early. By January he'll be in Pittsburgh, enrolled, and working out with his team.