Jacoby Brissett has to be better and other takeaways from Pats' preseason loss to Eagles

FOXBORO -- Drake Maye was impressive in his second preseason game on Thursday night, which will have Patriots fans feeling pretty good about the future. But starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett struggled again, which has everyone worried about the present.

New England's issues go far beyond the team's projected starter, but Brissett has done nothing this preseason to inspire any hope in the Patriots' top offense. He has been on the field for four series this preseason, and three of them have resulted in three-and-outs.

The other series? That ended with Brissett making a Mac Jones-esq decision and throwing an awful interception in the end zone. That has been his best series of the preseason so far.

Again, the Patriots' issues go far beyond the quarterback. But with Maye playing well in his extended run on Thursday night, it should make for an interesting final week of the preseason in New England.

Here are the takeaways from Thursday night's 14-13 loss to the Eagles.

Jacoby Brissett has got to be a lot better

The veteran's first drive ended when he underthrew tight end Austin Hooper on a third-and-5. Brissett had more time than he thought on the play but forced a low pass off Hooper's fingertips.

He looked much better on his second drive, but then made a horrendous decision on a third-and-3 when everyone was covered and he forced a throw to Hooper in the end zone. Avonte Maddox easily jumped the route, and returned the pick 47 yards to set up a Philadelphia field goal.

Jacoby Brissett gets picked off in the red zone. Yikes pic.twitter.com/39fD5Xf46C — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 15, 2024

It's not the kind of throw you'd expect from a guy who has been touted as a smart and savvy quarterback all summer.

Brissett and the top offense went three-and-out again on his third series, with Brissett feeling the pressure on a third-and-7 and putting a little too much on a dangerous throw to DeMario Douglas over the middle.

We'll see if Brissett plays against the Commanders in the final preseason game, but the vet looks like he could use the work in Alex Van Pelt's offense.

Drake Maye makes strides

After playing just one series last week, Maye played the second and third quarters for the Patriots on Thursday night. He looked solid during his two series in the first half, with both ending in points for the Patriots. His second drive ended with Maye taking it in on his own for a four-yard touchdown.

Maye got some run behind New England's top offensive line and he never looked rattled despite feeling some pressure on a number of plays. He was quick to go through his reads and took what the defense was giving him. He dumped the ball off or threw it away instead of forcing it downfield on a number of occasions.

Maye delivered a beautiful deep ball to Javon Baker after making a veteran move in the pocket, but the rookie receiver couldn't make the catch. It would have been the biggest play of the game.

Maye was 6-for-11 for 47 yards, plus 10 yards and his touchdown on two scrambles. He may not start Week 1 over Brissett, but he has at least earned an extended look with New England's top offense this week in practice and against the Commanders to close out the preseason.

Patriots keep bringing the pressure on defense

The Patriots traded away Matthew Judon, their best pass rusher and best player overall. But the defense continues to bring the heat against opposing quarterbacks.

As a disclaimer, the Eagles did not play most of their starters on Thursday night. But chances are no one was going to stop Keion White on this play. Max Scharping had no shot at stopping the human wrecking ball:

That was one of five sacks by the Patriots' defense, with Josh Uche, Isaiah Bolden, Oshane Ximines, and Deatrich Wise accounting for the others. Ximines was disruptive for the second straight week, and he should get plenty of chances to get after the QB in the weeks ahead.

The Pats' D was also excellent in late-down situations on Thursday night. The Eagles converted just five of their 16 third downs and went 0-for-3 on fourth down.

Javon Baker's drop on a gotta-have-it deep ball

Maye and Baker nearly connected on a home run play on a deep ball downfield. Maye made a beautiful pass right that he dropped right in Baker's bucket, but the receiver dropped it as he hit the field.

I am SO disappointed Javon Baker didn't come down with this. What a gorgeous throw by Drake Maye pic.twitter.com/LTQw0sGRfO — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 16, 2024

That's one that Baker has to bring in. He finished with just one catch on his four targets, though that catch was a solid 12-yard grab from Maye on a third-and-5.

Only one penalty by the Patriots

Vederian Lowe was hit with a false start before Maye's second snap, but that was the only time the Patriots were flagged on the evening. At least the line was a lot more disciplined than last week against the Panthers.

Unfortunately for Lowe, he also had a missed block that led to Maye getting sacked on his final play of the night. And that wasn't the only issue for the offensive line against Philly.

Bad snaps were an issue for centers not named David Andrews

After Andrews checked out, Nick Leverett and Liam Fornadel had four bad snaps the rest of the way.

Fornadel has the worst of the four when he barely even skipped the final offensive snap of the night to Bailey Zappe, which the Eagles recovered to end any chance at a Patriots comeback.

The bad snaps amplified New England's lack of depth along the line.

"I would say there's a dramatic drop-off, not really physically, but just knowing what to do between the first line and the second and third guys," head coach Jerod Mayo said after the game. "They have to get better as a whole, as a unit. They just have to get better, and that comes from playing football games."

Joey Slye got both field goal attempts for Patriots

Slye hit both of his field goals on Thursday night, including a 51-yarder. He's now 3-for-3 this preseason, while Chad Ryland has not attempted a field goal.

Ryland was once again relegated to extra-point duties, converting his only opportunity.

Jerod Mayo wins his first challenge

Mayo lost his first game, which he said "kinda stinks." But he won his first challenge on Thursday night.

Mayo threw the red flag after the Eagles got an extremely generous spot after a fourth-and-1 Lew Nichols, and got the call on the field overturned. Instead of the Eagles continuing their drive at the New England 32, the Patriots took over.

They didn't do anything with that possession, but at least Mayo won his first challenge as a head coach.