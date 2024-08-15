Drake Maye scores touchdown, but Patriots lose to Eagles 14-13 in preseason tilt

Breaking down the Patriots Matthew Judon trade and what it means for the team this year

Breaking down the Patriots Matthew Judon trade and what it means for the team this year

FOXBORO -- Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye got a lot more run in his second career preseason game and rushed for a touchdown against the Eagles, but a late score led Philadelphia to a 14-13 win at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night.

Jerod Mayo is now 1-1 in his first preseason as Patriots head coach.

"That one kind of stinks. First loss as a head coach," Mayo said after the game. "We talked about this game being very important, especially after we practiced against this team. I have to do a better job making sure we focus on the details across the board."

Maye played the second and third quarter for the Patriots, and went 6-for-11 for 47 yards to go with 10 yards on two rushes. One of those runs was into the end zone, giving Maye his first touchdown of the preseason.

Jacoby Brissett started the game for New England and the offense went three-and-out on its first drive for the second straight week. Brissett got the Pats to the red zone on their second drive, but he forced a bad pass to tight end Austin Hooper in the end zone and was picked off by Philly safety Avante Maddux.

The Eagles turned that turnover into a 42-yard field goal to take a 3-0 lead midway through the first quarter. Brissett got one more series at quarterback, and went 0-for-2 as the Pats went three-and-out again. Brissett was 3-for-7 for 17 yards and an interception on the night.

The Patriots' offense had a lot more life with Maye at quarterback, as the rookie helped the team put points on the board on his two first-half drives. Maye had a nice connection with rookie receiver Javon Baker on a third-and-9 pass, which picked up 12 yards to move the chains. Maye's first drive ended with a game-tying, 51-yard field goal by Joey Slye.

Maye then found the end zone to end his second drive, scampering in from four yards out off a nice zone read to put the Patriots on top, 10-3.

Maye played the entire third quarter too, but his two series did not result in any points for the Patriots. Baker dropped a beautiful deep ball from Maye on a third-and-10 to end New England's first possession of the second half. After the Patriots picked up a first down on a Philadelphia pass interference, the team's second drive of the half ended with Maye getting sacked on a missed block by left tackle Vederian Lowe. Maye was 1-for-4 in the second half for no passing yards.

The New England defense played well again, though a number of Philadelphia's offensive starters -- including quarterback Jalen Hurts and receivers AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith -- did not play. The Pats held the Eagles to a pair of field goals until the fourth quarter, when Kendall Milton capped off a 7-play, 70-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run. The Eagles converted the two-point conversion when quarterback Tanner McKee hit Ainias Smith in the end zone, giving Philadelphia a 14-13 lead with just over four minutes to play.

Mayo said that New England's tackling was much better in the first half than the second, and that hurt the team down the stretch.

It's always three or four plays that always bite you. You just never know when those play will show up," said Mayo. "Back to the drawing board."

Joe Milton took over after Maye departed led the Patriots to a field goal on his first series. But he was sacked twice on New England's possession after the Eagles went ahead, and the rookie QB finished 2-for-7 for 20 yards, with another nine yards on the ground on three rushing attempts.

When the Patriots had one final shot, it was Bailey Zappe who took the field with 2:25 left and New England set up at its own 17-yard line. He got the Patriots to their own 46 before third-string center Liam Fornadel delivered a low snap that the Eagles recovered to end the game.

The Patriots at least looked a lot better Thursday night than they did in Tuesday's joint practice with the Eagles. The Patriots will have Friday off before returning to the practice field over the weekend, leading up to next Sunday's preseason finale against the Commanders in Washington.