Brighton Starbucks workers strike after working through water leak

BOSTON -- Starbucks workers in Brighton are striking Tuesday after they say they were forced to work through "unsafe work conditions." According to the Boston Starbucks Workers United, water was leaking from the ceiling and light fixtures onto the counters, floors, and espresso machines on Monday.

Over a dozen workers and supporters could be seen with signs outside the Cleveland Circle coffee shop.

"We currently have our own in-store water feature. We have some rain coming down from the ceiling that extends across our espresso bar and the part of our store where we serve customers. It makes it difficult regardless of what our customers purchased to serve them helpfully and adequately. And it also spills water onto our floor which is very unsafe," said barista Natalie Borg.

The union said there have been leaks over the years and that management has been aware of the issues but failed to address them fully.

These were the working conditions that baristas at Cleveland Circle were expected to work in. pic.twitter.com/r5SLZYyzT9 — Boston Starbucks Workers United (@BostonSBWU) May 31, 2022

The store closed early Monday night. It most recently passed inspection on March 10, 2022, with minor violations.

The union also said it was unclear whether workers will receive catastrophe pay for the closure. "We believe all partners should be protected from any wages lost due to improper building maintenance and circumstances outside of our control," a letter to management read.

The strike is expected to end at 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Workers will return on Wednesday as long as "all necessary maintenance be completed so as to ensure the safety of our partners and community members."

According to a Starbucks spokesperson, the leak was caused by a drainage issue with the HVAC system. The store was closed by 9:15 a.m., about a half-hour after the issue began. They also said leadership verbally went over the catastrophe pay policy before workers left.

A statement from Starbucks said, in part: "To ensure the safety of our partners and customers, local leaders immediately closed the store yesterday and gave the partners the opportunity to pick up shifts at other stores. Store leaders shared details of our catastrophe pay policy with partners before they left the store yesterday. This policy has also been shared with partners on two other occasions this year."

Unions at Starbucks locations in Massachusetts are still relatively new. This particular store has only had union representation for a few weeks. The strike is the first of its kind in the state.