Good Samaritan, police officer save 3 from devastating Bridgewater house fire, explosion

A family escaped a devastating fire at a home in Bridgewater, Massachusetts early Friday morning thanks to a good Samaritan and a police officer.

Flames broke out at the single-family house on Crescent Street around 1:30 a.m.

Bridgewater Fire Chief John Schlatz said someone spotted the fire and stopped to help.

"A person was driving by, saw the fire, called 911. The P.D. showed up banged on the door, got all three occupants out, a couple of pets out," he told reporters.

The house on Crescent Street in Bridgewater, Mass. after the fire on Friday, April 10, 2026. CBS Boston

No one was hurt, but the home was gutted and the roof of the garage collapsed during the fire.

Schlatz said gas tanks in the garage exploded and two cars in the driveway were also destroyed.

It's not clear yet when or where the fire started. Schlatz said it took about 45 minutes to get it under control.

"It's still under investigation," he said.

Firefighters from several towns were called in to help. The police officer and good Samaritan have not been identified yet.

Bridgewater, Massachusetts is about 30 miles south of Boston.