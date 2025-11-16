Brian Walshe is set to stand trial for the murder of his wife. What to know about the Massachusetts case.

Cohasset, Massachusetts man Brian Walshe is set to stand trial starting this week, accused of killing his wife Ana and dismembering her body in January 2023.

Monday marks the final pretrial hearing before Walshe's trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on Tuesday. Opening statements could take place on December 1 once a jury is sworn in.

The trial is expected three to four weeks.

Walshe will stand trial inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham. He has pleaded not guilty to murder, misleading a police investigation and improper conveyance of a human body.

Brian Walshe trial

Judge Diane Freniere had ordered Walshe be hospitalized at Bridgewater State hospital last month to determine his competency. On Friday, Freniere said that after 40 days in the hospital, a doctor concluded that Walshe is competent to stand trial.

The defense had also sought to either move the trial outside of Norfolk County or to bring jurors in from outside the area. Freniere denied both motions.

According to his attorneys, Walshe has suffered from fear and anxiety since he was stabbed in jail in September.

Ana Walshe death

Ana Walshe's body has never been found. The 39-year-old was last seen early Jan. 1, 2023 following a New Year's Eve dinner hosted at the couple's home.

Though Walshe told police his wife left early that morning to get a ride to the airport and fly to Washington, D.C. for work, investigators said there is no evidence she was ever picked up. Police also said there is no record she ever boarded a plane.

Walshe allegedly made violent google searches. In one search, prosecutors said he searched "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to." He also allegedly searched things such as "How long before a body starts to smell?" and "Can you be charged with murder without a body?"

A bloody knife that was also damaged was found by investigators inside the basement of the Walshe home.

Michael Proctor's involvement

WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman said a lack of a body is a challenge for the prosecution.

"There's a lot of evidence that we see that points to Brian Walshe, but without the body, it's harder for the prosecution to close that loop, to be able to really say to the jury, 'This is what happened beyond a reasonable doubt,'" Roman said.

Roman said prosecutors will have to methodically lay out other evidence to make their case.

"I think the defense is going to chip away at motive. And then they're going to keep saying, 'Well, where's the body?'" she said.

Disgraced former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the Karen Read case, was also an investigator in Walshe's case. As a result, it is expected that defense attorneys in Walshe's case will attempt to use that information during the upcoming trial.

"They're going to try to shift the attention away from Brian Walshe and focus it on every other possibility. And they're going to be like, 'Did the police really do their job? Did they really chase these leads down?' Which is part of, not the only, but part of the fall for Michael Proctor," Roman said.