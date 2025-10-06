Brian Walshe to undergo competency evaluation, delaying start of Massachusetts trial

Brian Walshe, the Massachusetts man accused of killing and dismember his wife in early 2023, is set to undergo a competency evaluation that will delay the start of his trial that was scheduled to start in two weeks.

Walshe was set to stand trial beginning October 20. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance of a human body in connection with the death of Ana Walshe.

On Monday, a judge ordered Walshe be hospitalized for 20 days at Bridgewater State Hospital to determine if he is competent to stand trial. It is not clear what prompted the evaluation.

Later in the day in a separate court filing, the court rescheduled the start of Walshe's trial. It is not known when the trial would get underway.

Last week, Walshe's attorney requested either a change of venue outside of Norfolk County or for the jury to be selected from outside of Norfolk County.

In September, Walshe was attacked inside a Norfolk County jail and his lawyer said he was stabbed.

Ana Walshe disappeared after the couple hosted a friend for dinner on New Year's Eve 2022.

Walshe told police his wife was headed to Washington, D.C. for a work emergency, but there was no evidence she ever boarded a plane. A week later, investigators said they found blood and a bloody knife in the basement of the family's home and Brian Walshe was taken into custody.