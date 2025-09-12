Brian Walshe assaulted in Massachusetts jail, weeks before murder trial in wife's disappearance

Brian Walshe, who is accused of killing his wife Ana Walshe and dismembering her body in their Cohasset, Massachusetts home, was assaulted Thursday night at the Norfolk County jail in Dedham, sources told WBZ-TV. He was taken to a Boston hospital to be treated for his injuries and released later that night.

The Norfolk County Sheriff's office said an inmate was "assaulted inside one of the facility's housing units" with a "makeshift blunt instrument" just before 10 p.m. Authorities said correctional officers acted immediately to subdue the attacker and give the inmate first aid.

"The individual who was assaulted was conscious and alert and taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston for treatment," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "He was returned to our facility overnight."

The assault is under investigation. Authorities have not yet identified the attacker.

Walshe is scheduled to stand trial in October. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder, misleading a police investigation/obstruction of justice and improper conveyance of a human body.

Ana Walshe's disappearance

Ana Walshe was last seen early in the morning on Jan. 1, 2023 after the couple hosted a friend for dinner on New Year's Eve. Brian Walshe told police that she left the house between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. to take an Uber or Lyft to the airport so she could fly to Washington, D.C. for a work emergency, but there's no evidence that she was ever picked up by a car or boarded a plane.

Ana and Brian Walshe. Photos from Cohasset Police and Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Prosecutors said Brian Walshe made a series of gruesome internet searches on his son's iPad around the time of his wife's disappearance, including "How long before a body starts to smell?"; "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to" and "hacksaw best tool to dismember." Surveillance video showed Walshe at a Home Depot in Rockland buying hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies, including mops, a bucket, tarps, drop cloths and tape, the prosecution said.

A week after Ana Walshe's disappearance, prosecutors say investigators found blood, and a bloody and damaged knife in the basement of their home. Brian Walshe was then arrested and taken into custody.

Prosecutors also said Brian Walshe hired a private investigator to follow his wife in the days before her murder because he suspected she was having an affair, and that Ana Walshe had a $2.7 million life insurance policy that named her husband as the sole beneficiary.

Brian Walshe's defense

The defense has argued that investigators illegally obtained the Google searches being used as evidence against Brian Walshe. His lawyers have also sought emails and text messages from former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, who helped lead the investigations in the Walshe and Karen Read cases. Proctor was fired for his actions in the Read case after admitting to sending inappropriate and offensive text messages about the defendant.

Walshe is also serving a separate three-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to art fraud charges.