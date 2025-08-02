Judge in Brian Walshe's murder case reveals she may have conflict of interest

The judge in the Brian Walshe murder case revealed at a hearing on Friday that she may have a conflict of interest.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Diane Freniere described an attorney appointed to represent the state in the case as a "mentor and friend." While she said she believes she can still be impartial in the case, she's letting the defense consider how it feels about this.

Walshe is accused of murdering his wife, Ana, in Cohasset back in January 2023. She was last seen early on Jan. 1 and Walshe said she had been called to Washington, D.C. on a work emergency. The company, who reported her as missing, said there was no emergency.

Prosecutors have said that starting Jan. 1 and for several days after, Walshe made multiple online searches for "dismemberment and best ways to dispose of a body," "how long before a body starts to smell" and "hacksaw best tool to dismember." Ana Walshe's body has never been found.

Walshe's defense team is also seeking emails related to two other Norfolk County cases, including the Karen Read murder trial, particularly emails and text messages from State Trooper Michael Proctor, who helped lead the investigations that resulted in the arrests of both Walshe and Read. Proctor was fired in March for his actions during the Read investigation when he sent vulgar text messages about her to friends and family.

Walshe's trial is set to begin in October 2025.