Watch live: Brian Walshe faces sentencing, victim impact statements after being convicted of wife's murder

Brian Walshe, the Massachusetts man convicted of killing his wife Ana Walshe on New Year's Day 2023 in their Cohasset home, is set to be sentenced today after victim impact statements are read in court.

You can stream the sentencing from Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham live on CBS News Boston or in the embedded video player.

Brian Walshe sentencing

The punishment for a first-degree murder conviction is life in prison without the possibility of parole. Under Massachusetts law, Walshe's case will be automatically appealed to the state's Supreme Judicial Court.

Just before the trial started, Walshe pleaded guilty to misleading a police investigation and improperly moving a human body. The police investigation charge carries a sentence of between 10 and 20 years, and the maximum for the second charge is three years in prison.

"Where the victim witness impact statements could influence the judge is on the two lesser charges that he pled guilty to at the start of the trial," WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman said. "That could influence how she ultimately adds on to his life sentence with the two lesser charges."

Ana Walshe's family and friends will have the opportunity to give victim impact statements on Thursday. Any victim impact statements from the couple's three children would likely be kept private, Judge Diane Freniere has said.

Who is Brian Walshe?

A jury on Monday unanimously found Brian Walshe, 50, guilty of first-degree murder. The defense had tried to argue that he found Ana Walshe dead in their bed from unexplained causes shortly after a New Year's Eve party, and panicked.

But prosecutors made the case that their marriage was falling apart, and that Brian Walshe needed money from her life insurance policy that was worth more than $1 million. They pointed to internet searches made by Walshe, some gruesome, as evidence that her killing was deliberate and premeditated. Prosecutors also showed the jury surveillance footage of Walshe buying cleaning supplies at local stores, as well as a hacksaw and hammer recovered from the trash.

Ana Walshe's body has never been found.