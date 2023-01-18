Brian Walshe accused of gruesome online searches after allegedly killing wife in Cohasset

QUINCY - Brian Walshe was formally charged Wednesday with murder and improper transport of a body in the disappearance of his wife Ana Walshe in Cohasset as more disturbing details were released in the case.

Walshe, 47, pleaded not guilty to the two charges in Quincy District Court. (You can watch the entire arraignment in the video above)

Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Lynn Beland said he started an extensive series of online searches to learn how to dispose of a body at 4:55 a.m. on January 1, beginning with "how long before a body starts to smell." The searches allegedly included several questions about decomposing bodies and DNA, such as:

How to stop a body from decomposing

10 ways to dispose a dead body if you really need to

How to throw away body parts

How long does DNA last

Can identification be made of partial remains

Can you be charged with murder without a body

Can you identify a body with broken teeth

Beland laid out a more detailed timeline of the case Wednesday. She said beginning on December 27, five days before Ana disappeared, an internet search was entered on Walshe's iPad asking, "What's the best state to divorce for a man?"

Investigators said Ana Walshe, 39, the mother of three young sons, was last seen in the early hours of January 1, shortly after having dinner at home with her husband and a friend. The friend left around 1:30 a.m. about three hours before the internet searches began.

Brian Walshe allegedly told investigators his wife left around 6 a.m. on New Year's Day in a ride share to Logan Airport for a flight to Washington to deal with an emergency at work. Police said she never got into a ride share or on a flight.

Beland said Wednesday that investigators believe Brian Walshe killed his wife on January 1, dismembered her body and then disposed of it. Anna Walshe's phone was untouched until 3:14 a.m. on January 2nd when it was turned off, the prosecutor said.

On January 2, Walshe was allegedly seen on surveillance video at Home Depot pushing a cart with cleaning products including brushes, mops, tarp, buckets, goggles and a hatchet. He paid $450 cash for the items before leaving the store, according to investigators.

The next day, Beland said Walshe traveled to an apartment complex in Abington, exited a car near the dumpster and walked to the dumpster carrying a garbage bag that appeared heavy and left it.

Both Ana Walshe's and Brian Walshe's DNA were found on multiple items that had been thrown away, according to Beland.

Brian Walshe stared blankly as Beland read through the overwhelming evidence collected in the case. After the allegations were read, he was ordered held without bail.

Anna Walshe was reported missing by her co-workers in Washington on January 4. Brian Walshe was arrested January 8 and charged with misleading investigators. He was being held on $500,000 bail after pleading not guilty.

Walshe's attorney Tracy Miner released this statement to WBZ-TV after the arraignment Wednesday:

It is easy to charge a crime and even easier to say a person committed that crime. It is a much more difficult thing to prove it, which we will see if the prosecution can do. I am not going to comment on the evidence, first because I am going to try this case in the court and not in the media. Second, because I haven't been provided with any evidence by the prosecution. In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn't that strong. When they have a strong case, they give me everything as soon as possible. We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided.



Although it is probably fruitless, I ask that you not inundate my office, my home or my cell phone with media requests. I will not be giving any media interviews or comments. I intend to win this case in court, not in the media, which has already tried and convicted Mr. Walshe.

