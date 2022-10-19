Brenden Schooler on his viral moment with Bill Belichick: 'I laugh at it'

Brenden Schooler is having fun with his viral moment with Bill Belichick

FOXBORO -- Brenden Schooler is making a name for himself as a special teams contributor on the Patriots. Unfortunately for the undrafted rookie, he'll forever be remembered for a viral moment with Bill Belichick from New England's Week 6 win over the Browns.

Everyone knows the moment we're talking about. After picking up a muffed punt by Chester Rogers -- a huge play in New England's 38-15 victory -- Schooler was spotted on the sideline trying to give Belichick the football.

Belichick had no desire to take the ball. He barely even looked at Schooler, before special teams coordinator Cam Achord came in to spare the rookie from any more embarrassment.

Belichick's rejection of Schooler's gift immediately blew up online, and it's a moment that Schooler will never live down.

the rookie recovered a muffed punt and presented the ball to Bill Belichick 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S4wTdTZ6AI — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 16, 2022

Fans and teammates alike have been making jokes about Schooler since Sunday. As least the rookie understands that all of the jabs and digs that are coming his way are all in good fun.

"It's been more like busting my balls about it," Schooler told WBZ-TV's Dan Roche on Wednesday. "I think I got lit from everyone on the team about it. But it was all in a joking manner so it was all good."

Schooler has learned a valuable lesson: Leave Bill out of your in-game celebrations.

"I was excited to do something good for the team and present him with the ball. It was just all the excitement from the game and all of that," said Schooler.

And like millions of football fans everywhere, Schooler has the same reaction whenever he sees a replay of Belichick's rejection.

"laugh at it," he said. "I think it's pretty funny."