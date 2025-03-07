Boston Bruins expected to trade Brad Marchand, according to NHL Insider

With the NHL trade deadline just hours away, there is a growing belief that the Boston Bruins will be trading captain Brad Marchand on Friday.

The Bruins are the only NHL team Marchand has played for, and he is the only remaining link to the franchise's 2011 Stanley Cup title. But NHL insider Chris Johnston reported Thursday on TSN that Boston will "likely" be trading Marchand to a team in the Western Conference before Friday's deadline.

"He's been quite clear when he's spoken to reporters that he wants to remain in Boston. The Bruins have wanted to keep him. But what I can tell you is that at this point in time, there's no confirmation he's going to be traded, but the feeling league-wide is that he very much is likely to be moved by the Bruins at some point to the West," said Johnston.

"We'll see where this goes because there have been some conversations on a new contract as recently as the last couple days," added Johnston. "There's always the pivot point when we get this close, you don't want to box yourself totally in, but it does feel like it's moving towards a Marchand deal, which would be a surprise given that he is a lifelong Bruin and has wanted to stay there."

Buckle up, Bruins fans. The buzzer will sound for the NHL trade deadline at 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Which teams are interested in Brad Marchand?

Bruce Cassidy and his Vegas Golden Knights have been rumored to be in on Marchand, as have the Colorado Avalanche. There was a juicy rumor earlier this week the Avs would look to add both Marchand and Sidney Crosby at the deadline, reuniting the Team Canada teammates from the 4 Nations Face-Off, but Colorado acquired center Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders on Thursday. That could take them out of the running for Marchand. The Edmonton Oilers have also been connected to Marchand this trade season.

While Marchand is 36 and in the final year of his contract -- not to mention week-to-week with an upper-body injury -- he should net a nice haul for Boston. Based on trades that have already been completed, Bruins GM Don Sweeney should be able to get a first-round pick, an NHL player, and a good prospect in return for Marchand, who has 21 goals and 26 assists on the season.

It would hurt to see No. 63 don a different sweater, but that kind of trade package should jumpstart Boston's much-needed rebuild.

Bruins have made two trades so far

Sweeney has already made a pair of deal as of Friday morning, starting Tuesday when he shipped forward Trent Frederic to Edmonton for two draft picks, including a 2025 second-round pick, and a minor-league defenseman. Boston also traded away forward Justin Brazeau after Thursday night's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes, sending him to the Minnesota Wild for Jakub Lauko (a third-round pick by Boston in 2018), Marat Khusnutdinov, and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Both Lauko and Khusnutdinov will be restricted free agents after the season.