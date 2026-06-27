Find a World Cup knockout stage watch party in the Boston area

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is moving on to the knockout stage, and there are free watch parties scheduled throughout Massachusetts for soccer fans.

The Round of 32 kicks off Sunday, June 28 with one match - South Africa vs. Canada. Then there are three matches a day scheduled from June 29 until July 3 as teams battle it out in the knockout bracket.

When the Round of 16 starts on July 4, there are two matches daily through July 7.

Here's where you can catch the knockout round action live at a free watch party in the Boston area.

Boston World Cup knockout stage watch parties

The FIFA Fan Festival in Boston's City Hall Plaza only runs through the end of group stage play on Saturday, June 27. Boston has hosted community watch parties in other neighborhoods including Dorchester, Boston Common and East Boston, and more watch parties are planned for both the semi-finals and the July 19 final. Watch party locations for those matches have yet to be announced

Tuesday, July 14 Semi-final (3 p.m. Location TBD)

Wednesday, July 15 Semi-final (3 p.m. Location TBD)

Sunday, July 19 Final (3 p.m. Location TBD)

Chelsea Fiesta Futbol knockout round watch parties

The party keeps going at Fiesta Futbol in Chelsea Square for the knockout round. Here's which elimination matches will be on the big screen, and what time the festival starts each day.

Sunday, June 28: South Africa vs. Canada (2:30 p.m.)

Monday, June 29: Brazil vs. Japan, Germany vs. TBD, Netherlands vs. Morocco (12:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 30: Ivory Coast vs. TBD, TBD vs. TBD, Mexico vs. TBD (12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 1: TBD vs. TBD, TBD vs. TBD, USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (11:30 a.m.)

Thursday, July 2: TBD vs. TBD, Switzerland vs. TBD (2:30 p.m.)

Sunday, July 5: Round of 16 (4 p.m.)

Monday, July 6: Round of 16 (2:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 7: Round of 16 (11:30 a.m.)

Thursday, July 9: Quarterfinals (3:30 p.m.)

Friday, July 10: Quarterfinals (2:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 11: Quarterfinals (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 14: Semi-final (2:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 15: Semi-final (2:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 18: Bronze final (4:30 p.m.)

Sunday, July 19: Final (2:30 p.m.)

Cambridge United World Cup knockout stage watch parties

Cambridge has free knockout stage watch parties scheduled for the remaining games set to be played at Boston Stadium in Foxboro.

Monday, June 29: Germany vs. TBD (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Donnelly Field)

Thursday, July 9: Quarterfinals (4 p.m. at Cambridge Crossing)

Worcester World Cup semi-final and final watch parties

Worcester is hosting World Cup watch parties for one semi-final and the final on the Worcester Common. They are free to attend but fans are asked to register in advance online.

Tuesday, July 14: Semi-final (2 p.m. - 5 p.m.)

Sunday, July 19: Final (1 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Revere World Cup semi-final and final watch parties

Revere is hosting free watch parties for the semi finals and the final.

Tuesday, July 14: Semi-final (Shirley Ave Municipal Lot)

Wednesday, July 15: Semi-final (Shirley Ave Municipal Lot)

Sunday, July 19: Final (Location TBD)

Lawrence Round of 32 World Cup watch party

Partnering with the Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association, Lawrence is showing two World Cup matches on the big screen at Veterans Memorial Stadium alongside a kids soccer festival on June 29.

Monday, June 29: Brazil vs. Japan, Germany vs. TBD (12:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium)

New Bedford World Cup watch party

New Bedford is also hosting a youth soccer festival and World Cup watch party for two matches on July 2 at Fort Taber Park.

Thursday, July 2: TBD vs. TBD, TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Fort Taber Park)

Leominster World Cup semi-final and final watch parties

The Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association is hosting its watch parties and soccer festivals for a semi-final and final at Leominster's Doyle Field.

Wednesday, July 15: Semi-final (2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Doyle Field)

Sunday, July 19: Final (2 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Doyle Field)

Brookline World Cup final watch party

Brookline is hosting a World Cup final watch party at the Brookline Teen Center.

Sunday, July 19: Final (3 p.m. at the Brookline Teen Center)

Brockton Team USA World Cup watch party

The city of Brockton, which has hosted World Cup watch parties at Campanelli Stadium, says it will hold a watch party for Team USA's first knockout stage match on Wednesday, July 1 at 8 p.m. The watch party location has not yet been announced.

Watertown World Cup final watch party

Watertown is hosting a free, family friendly World Cup final watch party at Saltonstall Park next to the library.

Sunday, July 19: Final (2:40 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Saltonstall Park)

Easthampton World Cup Round of 32 watch party

Easthampton is hosting a USA 250 celebration and a match screening at Millside Park. A digital RSVP is required for the free event.

Monday, June 29: Germany vs. TBD (4 p.m. at Millside Park)