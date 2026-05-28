FIFA grants World Cup watch party licenses to more Massachusetts cities and towns after long review

With two weeks to go until the World Cup, more cities and towns in Massachusetts are getting the green light from FIFA to host watch parties after what's been a frustrating ordeal for some.

The state said this week that Worcester, Lexington, Brockton and more municipalities that have been waiting for approval finally got their licenses.

"Massachusetts communities and organizations are putting tremendous energy into creating welcoming, exciting World Cup-related events for residents and visitors, and we appreciate the work they are doing to prepare for this global moment," Kate Fox, executive director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, said in a statement. "We are glad to see more licenses getting approved and we look forward to continuing to partner with organizers to make their events a success."

Earlier this month, Lexington town officials told WBZ-TV it was "maddening" to not have the license they need for a planned 10-day celebration.

"We have been under review for so long," said Olivia Kelley, executive director of the Lexington Chamber of Commerce. "We have every partner in town on board, and they are not thrilled it's not a super done deal."

The city of Chelsea confirmed to WBZ that it also can move forward on planning for its "Fiesta Futbol" that will show matches on a big screen in Chelsea Square throughout the tournament.

"We're happy to share that Chelsea's FIFA license has been approved!" a spokesperson for the city said. "We're now moving forward with soliciting vendors and performers, and beginning to activate the space."

The list of cities and towns that now have approval to host watch parties include: Marlboro, Franklin, Cambridge, Lexington, Boston, Quincy, Brockton, Revere, Worcester, Salem, Lynn, Chelsea and Easthampton.