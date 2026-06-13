Boston, FIFA, give residents free tickets to World Cup matches in Foxboro, "I'm really thankful"

Boston and FIFA have given away the first of 500 free tickets to World Cup matches in Boston.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Friday that the City of Boston had partnered with FIFA and Boston 2026 to give away free tickets to matches at Boston Stadium. Around 500 free tickets and transportation to the game will be given away.

The city said it will determine how to give away tickets through local youth cultural organizations and soccer teams, depending on which country is playing in Boston. The draw for the Haiti v. Scotland game was held on Friday. Kids between the ages of 14 and 21 were eligible for selection.

"To us, it's not just a game; it's a very special moment where our community is coming together to breathe," said the executive director of IFSI-USA, Dr. Geralde Gabbeau. Dr. Gabbeau helped distribute the tickets at the IFSI-USA building.

"More than a free ticket, the opportunity to attend the games is about creating memories that will last a lifetime. We thank all our private partners who have stepped up to make this possible for Boston families," Wu said in a statement.

Erinia Bolivar, Nephi Leblanc and Smiley Julsen were three of the people picked to attend the match on Saturday.

"I didn't expect to get that opportunity," Bolivar said. "I'm really thankful."

"I am super excited," Leblanc said. "I'm ecstatic. It's taking place here in Boston, Massachusetts, where I was born and raised. I love it, and I'm really happy."

They said that the game felt even more meaningful because they were able to represent their country by attending the game.

"The fact that Haiti hasn't been to the World Cup in so long, it's actually making me really proud that I can be there physically to support my country," Bolivar said.

"I am loving being a Haitian," Julsen explained.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The World Cup is every four years, and it's in Boston and Haiti's playing? It was like the stars are aligning perfectly," Leblanc said.

They said they were hoping Haiti could secure the win, but all they wanted was a "really good night and a really good game."