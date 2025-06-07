Boston Legacy FC unveils new logo, and discusses 2026 season at Gillette Stadium

Boston Legacy FC, the National Women's Soccer League's new franchise, debuted its logo in front of fans on Saturday.

The event on the Boston Common featured food, activities, and a watch party for an NWSL match, but the team owners said that the celebration was all about the crest and the fans.

The feathers represent the eight original NWSL teams, including the Boston Breakers. Boston Legacy FC

"The swan is an iconic representation of Boston. It's a fierce, loyal, territorial bird and our values for the club... inclusiveness, grit, and style," Boston Legacy FC founder Jennifer Epstein said

They said the logo is a culmination of many months of work, but one that they feel will resonate with Boston fans.

They said that green represents the city's many parks, but specifically Franklin Park, which is home to their future playing grounds, White Stadium, and that the shield "signals that Boston is both a foundational city in sports and one that continues to lead the next era."

Boston Legacy FC to play at Gillette Stadium

However, White Stadium will not be ready in time for the team's inaugural season; instead, they will play at Gillette Stadium in 2026.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us. There is ongoing work to renovate with the city of Boston, our home pitch, at White Stadium. We are launching in 2026 at Gillette," Epstein said..

Boston Unity Soccer Partners, which describes itself as an "all-female core ownership group," said they have a long way to go. As part of the team's plans to join the NWSL, Boston Unity Partners announced a proposal to refurbish White Stadium in Franklin Park in time for their first season.

The plan was met with a lawsuit from neighbors, who claimed the renovations would privatize what they said should be a publicly accessible resource. But a judge ruled in April that the demolition can continue.

"Whether it's at Gillette or White Stadium, we want ot make sure we have a good fan experience even before the team launches, even before plays in Gillette in 2026 and in White Stadium in 2027," Dir Of Community Engagement, Michael Omenazu said.

Soccer fans are excited for Boston Legacy to take the field, and although the stadium will not be open in time for their inaugural season, fans say it won't stop them from supporting the team.

"As long as they start playing. We are there first for the team. Once we support the team, then the stadium will be just as beautiful. I think it's all about the team first, and when the stadium is ready, then it will be ready," fan Omar Lelenta said.

Boston Legacy FC will start playing at Gillette Stadium in March of 2026. The team says it looks forward to playing at White Stadium in 2027.