Connecticut Sun top LA Sparks 69-61 in first WNBA game at TD Garden

BOSTON - DiJonai Carrington scored 19 points, and the Connecticut Sun used a late 14-0 run to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 69-61 on Tuesday night in the first WNBA game to played at the Boston Celtics' TD Garden. 

A franchise record sellout crowd of 19,125 saw the Sun storm back after they trailed 59-55 with less than four minutes to play. 

Carrington scored twice in the lane sandwiched around a three-point play by Alyssa Thomas and in less than a minute Connecticut was up 62-59 with the crowd roaring. 

Tyasha Harris converted a three-point play that made it 69-56 with 1:40 to go. In just over two minutes the Storm had missed two shots and two free throws and had four turnovers. 

Brionna Jones had 15 points and Harris 14 for the Sun (20-7), who overcame an 8 of 17 performance at the foul line. Thomas had nine points, eight assists and 16 rebounds. 

Rookie Rickea Jackson and Azura Stevens both had 14 points for the Sparks (6-22). 

Carrington, Harris and Jones were all in double figures as the Sun erased an early deficit to take a 41-35 lead at the half. 

Connecticut led by 11 in the third quarter but LA cut it to 53-46 entering the fourth. The Sparks scored the first seven points to tie in and turned that into a 13-2 run.

