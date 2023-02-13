Boston on track to have one of its warmest winters on record

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - The BIG weather story this week will once again be the warm weather and lack of any signs of winter. Boston has had just 7.9" of snow so far this season, the 8th least amount of snow on record to date.

We are also headed for one of the warmest meteorological winters on record (Dec-Jan-Feb), currently in 6th place with a lot of mild weather on the way.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

There simply just isn't any significant cold or snow in sight. . . not in the short term, or in the longer range.

This week will feature rising temperatures, from the 40s on Tuesday to the 50s and 60s for the remainder of the week. In fact, we will likely set more high temperature records!

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Thursday is almost a lock, and depending on the timing of a cold front, we have a good shot on Friday as well.

As for any rain. . . there could be an isolated sprinkle or flurry Monday night and another quick shower early on Wednesday. The only impactful or significant rainfall this week will be on Friday.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This will come with the cold front that will bring an end to the record warmth and send temperatures back to near normal for the upcoming weekend.