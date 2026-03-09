Warm weather arrives in Boston as snow mounds begin to melt: "It's been a challenge the last month"

From snow mounds to playgrounds, people in Massachusetts were not going to let the first 60-degree day pass by without taking full advantage of it. "The depression is gone and it's nice and warm out," Alexi Li of Billerica said Monday at M Street Beach in Boston.

Shirley Evangelista came to shop at Star Market in Brighton. You can see the mounds of snow still taking up a lot of parking spots. "Dirt, ice and I am so tired of it and this beautiful day it's giving me hope. It's been a challenge the last month I mean, even in my own neighborhood it's crazy. The lack of parking is crazy," she said.

It has not been easy for dog walkers either. "Too much snow and the dogs really had nowhere to go but it's such a beautiful day, so we are out enjoy it," Lisa Evangelista said.

Shannon Deleire of Lynn could not get her kids outside fast enough. "We are so excited we've been cooped up inside all winter and spending money on indoor play spaces so it's nice for a change not to do that," she smiled.

While many ball fields are still covered in snow, M Street Beach near Castle Island in Boston almost felt like the Fourth of July. Folks were actually out suntanning with piles of now nearby.

"Wonderful little birthday treat for me and I'll take what I can get with the sunlight," Emma Cosgrove said.

Temperatures peaked at 68 degrees on Monday in Boston, and it will get even warmer. The WBZ Next Weather Team is forecasting a new record high on Tuesday in Boston.