Is winter over? Boston could set new record high temperature Tuesday

Temperatures peaked at 68 degrees on Monday in Boston, nowhere near a record (77 back in 2016), but it was the first time we've topped the 60-degree mark in 2026.

The last time it was this warm in the city was October 19, 141 days ago.

Our last 60-degree day in Boston was on November 26, that was 104 days ago, the longest stretch between 60-degree days since 2014-2015.

Topping 70 degrees Tuesday

On Tuesday, we go even higher.

There will be numerous towns topping 70 on Tuesday, particularly along and north of the Mass Pike and across the Merrimack Valley.

Seventy degrees early in March is somewhat rare...our average first 70+ day in Boston is April 7 and last year it took until April 19.

We are forecasting a new record on Tuesday in Boston. If the city gets to 72 degrees, our current forecast, it will top the prior record of 71 set way back in 1978.

Worcester will also flirt with a high temperature record tomorrow.

Is winter over?

A question that WBZ Executive Weather Producer Terry Eliasen fielded more than once Monday: Is winter over?

His answer: Let's not get too ahead of ourselves after one warm day.

Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days of the next 10, bottom line this is not going to last.

Temperatures later this week and beyond look to be near the average, give or take a few degrees.

We will probably have a few more bouts of cold, but cold shots in March are a lot different than January or February.

Will there be more snow in Boston?

It is also likely that we will see some additional snow.

Our average last measurable snowfall in Boston is March 29.

In nearly 150 years of record keeping, Boston has recorded no measurable snow after March 10 only 12 times (including last year).

Granted, snow amounts after today's date are typically meager, but just look at 2016 (10.2"), 2017 (11.2"), and 2018 (17.6").

So, it's too early to stick a fork in winter in Boston on March 9.