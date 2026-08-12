The summer of 2026 may go down as one of the most profitable for the city of Boston and the surrounding areas. The combination of the World Cup, Sail Boston, and Boston 250 events saw an economic boom fueled by liquor sales, tall ships, and Scots covering statues with road cones.

"In the last half of June, the city of Boston saw $83 million in spending," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at the Summer Impact Roundtable on Wednesday.

The Scotland invasion for the World Cup extended a large hand toward that financial aid, with their other hand gripping a pint. City Hall bars saw an increase in spending of 166%, while watering holes in the greater downtown area saw an 86% spike.

"The coolest thing for me was at 2:43 in the morning having people from all around the world, including our Scottish brethren with cones affixed to their heads, singing Keyshia Cole "Love,"" said former Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson.

There were 211 businesses in the city that were approved for extended operating hours to 3 a.m., and more than 100 took advantage of it. Jackson owns a rooftop bar and a cannabis dispensary. He spoke at the roundtable to discuss the summer's success and how to continue it next year.

"I'll go on record and say 3 a.m. should be the standard in the city of Boston," said Jackson.

He went on to argue that restaurants and organizations need more advanced notice of extended hours to be able to hire more staff and to prepare.

"So, 3 a.m. is when everybody else leaves. I remember the first night when we were walking out and it was 6:15 a.m.," said Jackson, discussing the heavy workload on the service industry.

Some of those exiting patrons made their way to hotels that saw a 25% revenue bump between the World Cup and Sail Boston.

Meanwhile, those fans who made their way to social districts discovered drinks from local breweries big and small.

"A mission that we have at Roundhead is service," said Luis Espinoza, founder of Roundhead Brewing Company, the first Latino-owned brewery in the state. "That means the beer that brings people together, and that's what we are."