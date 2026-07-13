Tall ships, Navy vessels inspire awe in Boston: "Just amazing to see"

Boston's waters are serving as a floating showcase of maritime history as dozens of tall ships and Navy vessels from around the world welcome visitors during the final leg of Sail 250.

The festivities continued Monday as nearly 1,000 sailors and crew members from 16 different nations marched through Boston's Seaport, drawing crowds eager to celebrate maritime traditions and America's 250th anniversary.

Visitors can now see 60 ships representing 20 countries docked across Boston.

"These are beautiful ships, and you are in awe looking at them," said Claudia Rodriguez Russell, who came with colleagues during her lunch break.

Many of the vessels are also offering the public a chance to step aboard, giving visitors a firsthand look at life at sea while highlighting the cultures they represent.

"We are representing our country in the United States and Boston. This is the Dominican boat, you know, so here we are Dominicans, and we got to represent our country, our compatriotas," said Russell.

People wait in line to board tall ships in Boston as part of Sail 250 on July 13, 2026. CBS Boston

Families of all ages lined the waterfront to take in the towering masts and historic vessels.

Some visitors said they traveled to Boston specifically to experience the celebration marking the nation's semiquincentennial.

"It's just pretty amazing, 250 years and we're still young," said Cathy Kay. "It's just amazing to see it all and all the different countries that are represented here. It's wonderful," added Maura Slaughter.

For others, the event is a chance to relive memories of previous tall ship visits.

"We came out the last time they were here, 20 years ago maybe, and it's just been fun and exciting, and I love seeing all the different people out here and enjoying the 250 years we've been here, and it's just great," said Beth Denaro.

Sail Boston has been a continuation of a busy and breathtaking summer that has brought millions of tourists from all over to the Bay Sate.

"It's thrilling, it's exciting to see everybody here enjoying us," Denaro added.

The tall ships will remain open to visitors through Wednesday before departing Boston Harbor and returning to their home ports on Thursday.

Among the ships open for tours is the USS Arlington, a nearly 700-foot-long Navy amphibious transport ship, which typically moves Marines, Sailors and dignitaries across the world. This week they are welcoming the public for tours throughout the day while they stay docked on Black Falcon Pier in Boston.