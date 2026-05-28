Boston's World Cup FIFA Fan Festival registration opens today, but it won't guarantee entry to City Hall Plaza

World Cup soccer fans can register starting Thursday for the chance to attend watch parties at the official FIFA Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza in Boston.

The Boston fan festival is taking place over 16 days during group play. It will run from Friday, June 12 through Saturday, June 27.

The first watch party on June 12 will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 11:30 p.m. You can see the full schedule on the World Cup Boston website.

Organizers say the event is designed as "a true community celebration" that "will showcase the energy, diversity, and creativity of the region."

In order to attend, fans must register in advance. Up to six people can register on the same application. Anyone under 18 years old must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

Once registration is confirmed, fans will receive digital passes before their selected match day. Organizers warn that registration and passes do not guarantee entry to the fan festival because admission is subject to the event reaching capacity.

Fans are urged to add their passes to mobile wallets in advance to expedite the entry process upon arrival.

After signing up, fans will receive updated information from FIFA, including anticipated crowds, match-day schedules and any operational updates.

There will be security screening at the event, including metal detectors. In addition, the clear bag policy will be in place.

Several other Massachusetts communities also recently received clearance to hold World Cup watch parties.