How 911 dispatchers are preparing for World Cup fans unfamiliar with Gillette Stadium: "A much bigger stage"

The first World Cup match at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts is on June 13, and hotels, restaurants and first responders are getting ready for a surge in tourism.

Any 911 call coming from Foxboro, Mansfield, Easton, Norton, and even other parts of Bristol County is answered at SEMRECC, the Southeastern Massachusetts Regional Emergency Communication Center. And as you might imagine, their busiest neighbor is right off Route 1.

"We're very familiar with large crowds, dynamic events like we've seen at Gillette from concerts to NFL games to playoffs, soccer included. This is definitely a much bigger stage," said executive director Rob Verdone.

Call volume during a typical Patriots game can more than double - hundreds of additional calls for help; Some true emergencies, others accidental pocket dials. But unlike Pats fans, emergency responders do expect many of this summer's spectators will be first-timers at so-called "Boston Stadium."

"We're certainly preparing for the influx of people who aren't familiar with the stadium. I think about a third are New Englanders, the rest are from different parts of the world and different parts of the country. The beautiful thing about 911 is it doesn't matter where you're from, who you are, you call 911, we're here to help," Verdone said.

The plans in place for the next few weeks have been months and years in the making. Everything from enhancing local security, monitoring global threats and infectious disease data, and training with assistive technology to better accommodate fans.

"They're spending a lot of money to be here. We recognize they're coming from all over the world. We want to give them a good experience. We've done everything we can, invested in things like pocket translators so we can communicate with guests. There are nuances with the U.S. health care system that people from other countries might not be used to," explained Foxboro Fire Chief Michael Kelleher.

And while the first game kicks off at 9 o'clock on a Saturday night, other matches will impact weekday commuters.

"Traffic on a good day is bad; Adding another 70,000 people into that mix causes some issues," the chief said.

Issues that emergency responders are ready for - with increased staffing spanning the 39-day window for the World Cup; all the while responding to the everyday emergencies of Massachusetts neighbors.

"It's definitely been a lot of work but it's going to be worthwhile," he said.