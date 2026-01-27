What happens if someone moves your space saver in Boston? Not everyone is following "snow etiquette" after storm.

A time-honored tradition has returned to Boston as a major snowstorm brings back space savers. The city permits people in all but two neighborhoods to leave an object in a parking space that they shovel out. The question becomes, what happens when someone doesn't follow these rules and takes the spot?

"If I came back in an hour, when I was done with this, and someone parked in my spot? I probably would fill their car up with snow, so they would have to dig it out," said Allston resident Patrick Farrell.

When space savers are allowed

Space savers are allowed for 48 hours after the end of a snow emergency. Only the South End and Bay Village forbid savers due to neighborhood rules, nonetheless, someone attempted to use a space saver in that area with a note posted on the chair that threatened to smash the driver's windows if they took the spot.

Parking space saver a day after snowstorm in Boston's Allston neighborhood. CBS Boston

Kylie Furber is a nurse at a local hospital who lives in Allston. She thought her spot was saved, so she could get back to work.

"I came home around 8:15 and then found my chair moved, folded up right there and someone parked in my spot," said Furber. "I feel like there is snow etiquette around here in the city that you just don't move it."

Furber took her frustration to social media. Quickly, her neighbors were ready to retaliate on her behalf.

"It just was validating a little bit. I was upset other people were upset for me, which is very nice," said Furber. "A very nice neighbor saw my post, and soon they messaged me on Facebook Messenger giving me a spot to park in in her driveway overnight."

Can something be done?

Her story is playing out across the city, prompting residents to ponder whether something can be done, or if it is just up their conscience?

Space savers in Boston after snow storm. CBS Boston

"If there is something there, I am not touching it. I don't want to deal with who is going to come running off of their porch or whatever," said Farrell.

"I would just go find another spot. I don't pick fights," said Allston resident Maureen Prassas. "You aren't supposed to take someone's spot if they have a space saver."

So, what can people do beyond contacting 311? Can action be taken, or are you out of luck? WBZ reached out to the city for an answer. They are working on our request, and once they give WBZ an answer, we will update the information.