School closings and delays for Massachusetts and New Hampshire for Monday, February 23

Districts in Massachusetts are announcing school closures for Monday in anticipation of a potential blizzard that could bring up to two feet of snow to some areas.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said that any school closures would be announced later in the weekend, but as of right now the weather on Monday would make it "very difficult to ensure that everyone is safe."

Take a look below for the latest full list of school closings and delays in the area. The list below displays all public schools in alphabetical order, followed by private schools and then colleges and universities.