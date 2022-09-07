Watch CBS News
Local News

Worker hospitalized after falling from construction equipment in Seaport District

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd.

Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.

OSHA responded to the scene.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 8:02 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.