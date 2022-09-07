Worker hospitalized after falling from construction equipment in Seaport District
BOSTON – A construction worker was hospitalized after falling from a piece of equipment Wednesday morning in Boston's Seaport District.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. at Sleeper Street and Seaport Blvd.
Boston Police said the construction worker fell about 10 feet.
He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Police did not know the extent of his injuries, but said they are not believed to be life-threatening.
OSHA responded to the scene.
