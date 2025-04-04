Red Sox debut new Wally-themed home run celebration in Fenway Park opener

The Boston Red Sox had a power surge early in Friday's home opener at Fenway Park, which let the team show off its new home run celebration for the 2025 season.

In 2022, it was a laundry cart ride in the dugout. They switched to inflatable dumbbells in 2023, and then players donned Alex Cora's medal from the B.A.A. 5K after going yard last season.

The Red Sox are channeling their inner-mascot to celebrate a long ball in 2025, and fans got to see it right off the bat Friday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Red Sox show off new home run celebration

Boston batters didn't mess around in the bottom of the first inning against St. Louis Cardinals starter Erick Fedde. Trevor Story launched a three-run homer well over the Green Monster in left field, and Wilyer Abreu followed with a solo shot 392 feet to right field. The two big swings gave the Red Sox a 5-0 lead at the time.

Waiting for both players when they got back to the dugout was a replica Wally head, which they put on before walking down the dugout and receiving high-fives from teammates.

You have to see the @RedSox new home run celebration 😭 pic.twitter.com/j6f3uQFjYe — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2025

It's a ridiculously fun way to celebrate a homer, and it received fairly universal praise from baseball fans on social media.

Jarren Duran gets credit for Red Sox new home run celebration

If you're a fan of the Wally-themed celebration, you can thank Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran. He received credit on the team's X account for coming up with the idea -- with an assist from Wally and Tessie.

"Thanks to Jarren for commissioning the home run Wally head!" the team posted to X shortly after Boston's back-to-back jacks.

Thanks to Jarren for commissioning the home run Wally head! pic.twitter.com/JqJnQCX8eq — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 4, 2025

"They're going to freak out when everybody puts this on, yeah?'" Durran said in the short clip.

With a lineup full of pop, the Red Sox should send plenty of balls into the stands (or out of Fenway Park) this season. We just hope someone has come up with a way to wash the Wally head once we hit the hot summer days in Boston.