Boston Red Sox prospect Marcelo Mayer called up from Worcester

WBZ-TV has confirmed that Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer is on his way to Boston.

Mayer is expected to replace third baseman Alex Bregman on the Sox roster after Bregman experienced "right quad tightness" rounding first base in Boston's 19-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles Friday at Fenway Park.

Sox manager Alex Cora hinted to reporters Saturday morning that Bregman could be heading to the Injured List. Bregman missed 58 games with a "left quad strain" in 2021 while with the Astros, but he said after Friday's game that he didn't think this one was as bad.

According to WooSox reporter Natalie Noury, WooSox manager Chad Tracy told reporters there, "I sat [Marcelo] down and said listen they called me and they don't want you to play game two either. Hard for you to play game two here if they want you to play game two at Fenway. He started clapping, big smile."

Was told the WooSox clubhouse "went nuts" with excitement over Mayer's call-up.

The 22-year-old was Boston's first round draft pick in 2021(4th overall). In 43 games with the WooSox this season, he's hitting .271 with 9 HR, 43 RBI and an .818 OPS. He's played four games at third base.

The Red Sox play the Orioles in a doubleheader on Saturday at Fenway Park to make up for a game being rained out on Thursday. They also play the Orioles on Sunday.